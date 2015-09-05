Calendar » The Bhagavad Gita as Literature

September 5, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 5, 2015

4:00 – 6:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Terre Ouwehand, Santa Barbara City College

Terre Ouwehand teaches Sacred Literature at Santa Barbara City College. In this Institute of World Culture forum, she will help us to appreciate the Indian sacred text the Bhagavad Gita from a literary perspective, and give us a glimpse of how this book influenced American thinkers like Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and Carl Jung.



The Bhagavad Gita is a dramatic philosophical poem. In the sixth book of the Mahabarata as the Pandavas and the Kauravas are on the battlefield, Krishna drives Arjuna’s chariot to the starting point…and Arjuna almost crumbles…he does not want to fight cousins, nephews, friends. Everything, everyone stops. Krishna begins his teachings, and his teachings continue for the next 16 chapters.



There are an abundance of literary aspects in the Bhagavad Gita: themes, similes, metaphors, symbols. When a writer is talking about transcendent things, he can only use literary aspects.

