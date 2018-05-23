Calendar » The Big Show

May 23, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Free Event, One Night Only!

This juried competition will feature junior high and high school students’ Career Technical Education Woodshop and Construction Technology projects.

Meet the students and their teachers who have created one-of-a-kind entries for this competition.

Families welcome • All public welcome

Plenty of parking • Special tiny houses sneak preview!