May 3, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

May 3, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



The Bills



About The Bills:



“Their sound is panoramic, mischievious, fiercely unpretentious – and musically splendid” – Boston Globe



The Bills’ newest album, Trail of Tales features 14 original tracks. For the first time in their storied career, the album sees all five members of the band contributing compositional talents in a truly collaborative offering. Trail of Tales winds from infectious, grooving folk/pop vocal numbers to beguiling, hypnotic instrumentals. The album walks a verdant path through lyrics that explore and shimmer with melodies that are sure to become standards in the deep and rich Canadian folk/roots/rock songbook.



With two previous JUNO nominations and multiple Western Canadian Music Awards under their belts, expect the musical magic you’ve come to love from this extraordinary quintet. The Bills are renowned for their instrumental virtuosity, lush vocal arrangements, evocative songwriting, and a refreshing sound that transcends musical boundaries and defies simple categorization.



Strings, bellows, keys, voices, skin and bows – these are the vehicles for The Bills’ unique sonic approach. With individual band members sporting world-class credentials in folk/roots, jazz, classical and world music, The Bills truly are a Canadian acoustic music super-group, and their combined creative studio talent and explosive live shows have made them legendary folk/roots entertainers. Whether spinning on your recorded playlist, entertaining an intimate theatre audience or rocking a festival crowd of 10,000, these five gifted multi-instrumentalists are masters at somehow leaving listeners breathless and revitalized all at once.



“The Bills are the biggest blast of fresh air to come out of Canada since The Band”

– Glasgow Herald

“With an infectious energy level, clever tunes, fine musicianship, and tight three-part harmonies, the music on Yes Please epitomizes modern roots music”

– Audiophile.com



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$20 Standing Room / $25 Reserved Seating

Food by Tacos Amigos

