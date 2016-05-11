The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution
The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution is the first feature length documentary to explore the Black Panther Party. Master documentarian Stanley Nelson goes straight to the source, weaving a treasure trove of rare archival footage with the voices of the people who were there: police, FBI informants, journalists, white supporters and detractors, and Black Panthers who remained loyal to the party and those who left it. Dr. Diane Fujino, Director of the Center for Black Studies Research at UCSB, will lead a post-film discussion. (115 min, English, 2016)
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F56O3kZ9qr0
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 11, 2016 6pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCC Theater
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/