Calendar » The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

May 11, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution is the first feature length documentary to explore the Black Panther Party. Master documentarian Stanley Nelson goes straight to the source, weaving a treasure trove of rare archival footage with the voices of the people who were there: police, FBI informants, journalists, white supporters and detractors, and Black Panthers who remained loyal to the party and those who left it. Dr. Diane Fujino, Director of the Center for Black Studies Research at UCSB, will lead a post-film discussion. (115 min, English, 2016)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F56O3kZ9qr0