The Blind Writer: Stories and a Novella

February 12, 2015 from 6:00pm

Join us in celebrating the publication of Sameer Pandya’s first book of stories The Blind Writer: Stories and a Novella, which follows the lives of first and second generation South Asian Americans in contemporary California. All of the characters share a similar sensibility: a sense that immigration is a distant memory, yet an experience that continues to shape their decisions in subtle and surprising ways as they go about the complicated business of everyday living. Pandya will read excerpts from the book and conduct a Q&A session along with Prof. Erin Ninh of the UCSB Dept. of Asian American Studies.