The Boatmaker

June 22, 2017 from 7:00pm

Film by Casey McGarry - Director & Robert Allan - Producer

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

A short documentary film about Santa Barbara architect Ken Minor, who spent 25 years hand building a beautiful 30’ Bristol Channel Cutter wooden sailboat in a barn next to his house deep in Sycamore Canyon, Santa Barbara, with the dream of sailing around the world.

“I felt this story was not only unique, but could show how one man can realize his dreams with hard work, family and community support and simple dedication.” said Casey McGarry.

“This is very much an amazing Santa Barbara story, but its inspiration reaches far beyond and we look forward to telling this story.” said Robert Allan.

The film captures key milestones of the boat’s building process, in-depth interviews with Ken, his family and many friends as well as the monumental undertaking of transporting the boat from its building shed deep in the canyon to the Santa Barbara harbor. In addition, there are over 25 years of archival material being utilized for the film.