The Boatmaker & The Smog of the Sea Screening

May 31, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

WHO: The Archive Room Presents

WHAT: Special Benefit Film Screening

THE BOATMAKER and THE SMOG OF THE SEA

WHEN: Wednesday, May 31, 2017

5:30 PM VIP Pre-Screening Party

7 PM Films Screen with Q&A to follow

TICKETS: $45 VIP; $15 (plus facility fee) General www.lobero.org or 805.963.0761

SYNOPSES:

The Boatmaker is the story of architect Ken Minor who spent 25 years building a beautiful wooden sailboat in a barn next to his house in Sycamore Canyon with the dream of sailing around the world. Directed by Casey McGarry, Produced by Robert Allan and Casey McGarry, Director of Photography Jesse Natale, Edited by Chris Punsalan. (RT 37 minutes)

The Smog of the Sea chronicles a one-week journey through the remote waters of the Sargasso Sea. Marine scientist Marcus Eriksen invited onboard an unusual crew to help him study the sea: renowned surfers Keith & Dan Malloy, musician Jack Johnson, spearfisher woman Kimi Werner, and bodysurfer Mark Cunningham become citizen scientists on a mission to assess the fate of plastics in the world’s oceans. A Brushfire Film, A Wicked Delicate Production, A Film by Ian Cheney, Original Music by Jack Johnson and Simon Beins, Cinematography by Ian Cheney and Jack Johnson. Executive Producers: Kim Johnson, Emmett Malloy, Jack Johnson, Produced by Kizzy O’Neal, Edited and Directed by Ian Cheney, Sound Recordist - Simon Beins, Additional Cinematography - Dan Malloy, Kimi Werner, Keith Malloy, Moe Johnson. (RT 30 minutes)