The Botanic Gardens -Overwintering Monarch Butterflies

January 25, 2014 from 9;00am - 11:30am

Join Wildlife biologist Fred Emerson on a visit to lean about the over wintering of Monarch Butterflies and other features of the Ellwood Grove Envions

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
  • Starts: January 25, 2014 9;00am - 11:30am
  • Price: Fee: $25 Botanic Garden member/non-member $35
  • Location: Ellwood Park Preserve
  • Website: http://www.sbbg.org
  • Sponsors: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
 
 
 