The Botanic Gardens -Overwintering Monarch Butterflies
January 25, 2014 from 9;00am - 11:30am
Join Wildlife biologist Fred Emerson on a visit to lean about the over wintering of Monarch Butterflies and other features of the Ellwood Grove Envions
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
- Starts: January 25, 2014 9;00am - 11:30am
- Price: Fee: $25 Botanic Garden member/non-member $35
- Location: Ellwood Park Preserve
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org
