Calendar » The Brain Cleanse

March 20, 2016 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

The Brain Cleanse with Siddhi Ellighoven

Daily Yoga Classes 9-10:30 am March 20th - March 26th

at Alchemy Wellness Spa

Cost: $250 includes 3 Community Acupuncture sessions

Clear Head - Strong Heart - Vibrant Self

The Brain Rejuvenation Cleanse is a system of yogic brain exercises, movements, meditation, mudras and optional diet changes. The Brain Cleanse uses a multifaceted approach to cleanse and revitalize the brain, by releasing old habits and patterns of belief that can keep us stuck and potentially lead to illness and depression.

The Brain cleanse nourishes and awakens the power of your brian through; brain training exercise, yoga, meditation, and diet change. The benefits are; improved memory, creativity, cognitions, reduced risk of neurological disease, reduced levels of stress, release of stored emotions, enhanced clarity, improved focus and a greater sense of peace and wellbeing.