Calendar » The Brain: In Sickness and in Health

April 10, 2015 from 9:00am

Three experts present on pathologies of the brain and strategies for healing them. There will be time for questions and coffee breaks between talks. The event concludes at noon.

8 a.m. Coffee, Continental Breakfast

9 a.m. “A Glimpse into the Future of Neurology”

Lorne Label, M.D.

Clinical Professor of Neurology, UCLA Health

10 a.m. “How Can We Know Who Will Benefit from Antidepressants?”

Anne Andrews, Ph.D.

UCLA, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Chemistry & Biochemistry

11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Disease: The Confluence of Genetics, Molecular Structure and Drug Design”

Stephen Wood

Principal Scientist, Amgen

​

For More Information:

Chad Barber

805-493-3263

[email protected]