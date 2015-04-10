Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:24 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

The Brain: In Sickness and in Health

April 10, 2015 from 9:00am

Three experts present on pathologies of the brain and strategies for healing them. There will be time for questions and coffee breaks between talks. The event concludes at noon. 

8 a.m. Coffee, Continental Breakfast 

9 a.m. “A Glimpse into the Future of Neurology”
Lorne Label, M.D. 
Clinical Professor of Neurology, UCLA Health 

10 a.m. “How Can We Know Who Will Benefit from Antidepressants?”
Anne Andrews, Ph.D. 
UCLA, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Chemistry & Biochemistry

11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Disease: The Confluence of Genetics, Molecular Structure and Drug Design”
Stephen Wood
Principal Scientist, Amgen

For More Information:

Chad Barber
805-493-3263
[email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCLA Health, Community Leaders Association, Biology Department
  • Starts: April 10, 2015 9:00am
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3465
  • Sponsors: UCLA Health, Community Leaders Association, Biology Department
 
 
 