The Brain: In Sickness and in Health
Three experts present on pathologies of the brain and strategies for healing them. There will be time for questions and coffee breaks between talks. The event concludes at noon.
8 a.m. Coffee, Continental Breakfast
9 a.m. “A Glimpse into the Future of Neurology”
Lorne Label, M.D.
Clinical Professor of Neurology, UCLA Health
10 a.m. “How Can We Know Who Will Benefit from Antidepressants?”
Anne Andrews, Ph.D.
UCLA, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Chemistry & Biochemistry
11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Disease: The Confluence of Genetics, Molecular Structure and Drug Design”
Stephen Wood
Principal Scientist, Amgen
For More Information:
Chad Barber
805-493-3263
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCLA Health, Community Leaders Association, Biology Department
- Starts: April 10, 2015 9:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3465
- Sponsors: UCLA Health, Community Leaders Association, Biology Department