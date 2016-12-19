Calendar » The Brian Setzer Orchestra Holiday Show

December 19, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Granada Theatre Concert Series presents the Brian Setzer Orchestra Holiday Show on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 7:30pm.

The iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer with their Christmas Rocks! The acclaimed show also features music from their latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph,” their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Brian Setzer hits. Consistently cited as one of the world’s greatest living guitarists, Setzer’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings are matched with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rockin' big-band horn arrangements—an unbeatable combination guaranteed to rock you into the holiday spirit! Tour presented by SiriusXM.

**Special note: A dance floor immediately in front of the stage will be available for this performance for any audience members to enjoy! Because of the dance floor, seating areas that may be obstructed by dancers have been designated as ‘Dance Floor – Obstructed View’ and have a reduced price. Please contact the box office for further details at 805-899-2222.

Tickets range in price from $44 to $89 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.