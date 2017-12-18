Calendar » The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour

December 18, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Granada Theatre is excited to announce the return of the Brian Setzer Orchestra on December 18.

Returning for the second year in a row, original Stray Cat Brian Setzer brings his 19-piece orchestra to The Granada Theatre to whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer with his Christmas Rocks! Tour Monday, December 18. The acclaimed show also features music from their latest Christmas album, Rockin’ Rudolph, their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Brian Setzer hits. Consistently cited as one of the world’s greatest living guitarists, Setzer’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings are matched with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rockin' big-band horn arrangements—an unbeatable combination guaranteed to rock you into the holiday spirit!

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour will perform on Monday, December 18, at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range in price from $34 to $94, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office -- please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.