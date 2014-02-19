Calendar » THE BROKEN CIRCLE BREAKDOWN (BELGIUM) - Film

February 19, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

As bluegrass performer Didier and his girlfriend Elise face a family tragedy, the history of their relationship in its early days is revisited. Reluctant at first to let adult responsibilities alter the carefree nature of their lives, Didier and Elise learn that love can sometimes bring both intense joy and great sorrow.

At the beginning of this screening in the For Your Consideration series, we show the Oscar-nominated Animated Short: MR. HUBLOT.