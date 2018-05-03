Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

The Business of Acting - FREE Workshop

May 3, 2018 from 7:00 PM
The Business of Acting, taught by J.D. Lewis, a top Los Angeles acting coach, professional actor and Artistic Director of The Actor's Lab. Everything you need to know to pursue a career as a professional actor.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: J.D. Lewis, Terry Baxter, Tom Slater, Narrative Loft
  • Starts: May 3, 2018 7:00 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: The Narrative Loft, 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez, #240
  • Website: http://theactorslab.com
  • Sponsors: J.D. Lewis, Terry Baxter, Tom Slater, Narrative Loft
 
 
 