Calendar » The Business of Illustration: Panel Discussion

November 16, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join AIGA Santa Barbara as we discuss the business of illustration: how designers and

illustrators work together, how to find and select the right illustrator for a project, who owns

the art, and how to self-promote as an illustrator.

Illustration is magical, but it's not magic. It's art that communicates a message and has a

purpose. It takes skill, talent, business savvy and resilience to make a living as a

illustrator. It's ubiquitous; there are countless categories of illustration: editorial, technical,

book, fashion, gaming, motion graphics, product and more. Illustrations bring concepts to

life in a unique and powerful way.

Listen in as three diversely talented illustrators share their insights and experiences with a

creative director (who has commissioned and licensed work from illustrators worldwide)

and a publisher (who oversees the Directory of Illustration, the leading illustration talent

resource). Our goal is to promote the use of illustration and explore the best ways to work

with these amazing creatives.

Panelists: Scott Anderson, Matthew Holmes, Sudi McCollum, Mark Oliver, Elizabeth Owen

Cost:

AIGA Members & Students $15

Non Members $25