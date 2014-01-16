Calendar » The Bustle of Manhattan & the Quiet of Mission Creek – Lockwood de Forest

January 16, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

We invite you to explore our current exhibition, Luminescent Santa Barbara with a presentation about the artist by Frank Goss.



Lockwood de Forest, N.A. (1850-1932) trained within the Hudson River School as a painter, and was accepted into the prestigious National Academy in 1898. An avid traveler and accomplished designer, de Forest produced Indian furnishings with Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York, and in 1915 he settled permanently in Santa Barbara. Here the artist returned to landscape painting with an emphasis on color and light, in his own unique and objective artistic vision of the regions natural surroundings.

As an art historian, Frank Goss has written extensively about early California artists including de Forest. He has been recognized for his research in the New York Times, the 42nd Street Library in New York City, among others. In 2014, he and his wife and staff will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery