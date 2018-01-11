Calendar » The Cabrillo Pavilion: Restoring the Jewel of East Beach

January 11, 2018 from 7:00pm

Lecture by Jill Zachary

Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Santa Barbara will discuss the development of East Beach and Santa Barbara’s coastal parks for public recreation, the vision of early civic leaders to develop community gathering places, and the current efforts to undertake a complete renovation of the Cabrillo Pavilion that preserves its historic integrity while establishing a modern recreation and community social center.

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7 pm

Doors open to SBMM Members at 6:15pm and Non-members at 6:45pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members) • $15 (non-members)

Register: www.sbmm.org or (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

The Cabrillo Pavilion, a gift to the people of Santa Barbara from David Gray in 1927, has served as a community destination for beach recreation, social events, summer camps and sporting events for more than 90 years. Construction of the Cabrillo Pavilion provided the cornerstone for the City's plan to acquire and develop land along East Beach (from Steams Wharf to the Andree Clark Bird Refuge) for public recreation and park purposes. When it opened, the building provided public facilities to support beach activities and ocean swimming, as well as social events, such as dances, tea socials, and private parties. Community use of the building over time mirrors the growth and development of Santa Barbara as a premier seaside destination and hub for beach and aquatic sports, its contributions to supporting the war effort during World War II, and the dedication of civic leaders to prioritize community coastal access over commercial development.