The CALM Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale

May 18, 2012 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

The CALM Antiques & Vintage Show and Sale is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Eighty of the West's finest dealers specializing in Antiques and Vintage Arts will be selling everything from period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings estate jewelry, silver, glassware, china, and much more. In addition the “Antique Rug Connection” Sales, Repair, Cleaning Of Orientals and "Montano’s Glass Repair" Crystal & China Repair will be available to meet with you all weekend.