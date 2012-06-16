The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Weekly Mass
We invite and welcome you to join our community worship at our weekly Saturday Mass. The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes embraces spirituality, diversity, and celebration. We are rooted in the values of compassion, peace, justice and inclusion. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jeannette B. Love
- Starts: June 16, 2012 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: No charge
- Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org