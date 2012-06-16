Calendar » The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Weekly Mass

June 16, 2012 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

We invite and welcome you to join our community worship at our weekly Saturday Mass. The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes embraces spirituality, diversity, and celebration. We are rooted in the values of compassion, peace, justice and inclusion. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.