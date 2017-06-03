Calendar » The Caucasian Chalk Circle

June 3, 2017 from 8:00pm

Widely considered to be Brecht’s most engaging and humane play, The Caucasian Chalk Circle tells the story of Grusha who sacrifices her happiness and dignity for the sake of an abandoned child she takes as her own. Containing one of the most memorable trials ever staged, this thriller and controversial political polemic is a great classic of the modern theater that you don’t want to miss.

Running: May 26th, 31st, June 1-3rd /8pm; June 4th /2pm

Performing in UCSB's Hatlen Theater

Tickets:

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child