Calendar » The Challenges of Mass Violence in a Culture of Colorblindness and Post-Feminism

October 14, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Panel Discussion/MCC Theater

Xenophobia and misogyny are deeply connected. Recent events in our collective history urge us to understand the relationship between sexism, homophobia, and racism, and to organize against them. This forum seeks to learn from the experiences and analyses of those activists and agents (local and historical) who have offered us ways of examining the exercise of unearned suffering frequented on vulnerable communities, and have provided us with invaluable resources for challenging the exercise of power. Shifting our attentions to developing insights about, awareness of, and strategies against racist and sexist domination create for us spaces of healing, hope, and transformation. Panel discussion facilitated by Felice Blake, UCSB assistant professor of English.