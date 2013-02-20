The Changing Demographics of the Electorate
February 20, 2013 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm
SB League of Women Voters is presenting a forum; bring your own brown bag lunch; cookies and beverages will be provided, free parking. The recent election highlighted the changing demographics of the electorate-- particularly the impact that youth, women, and Latino voters have on election outcomes. Everyone is invited to learn how those changing demographics are being lived out here in Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: League of Women Voters
- Starts: February 20, 2013 12:00pm - 2:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina, SB
- Sponsors: League of Women Voters