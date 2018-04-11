The Choice for War: U.S. Engagement
April 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The Lompoc Museum invites you to the sixth of its 13-part series commemorating the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of World War I.
Prof. Joe White will lead a group discussion on President Wilson’s decision to go to war. Wilson’s choice of war in April 1917 will serve as a springboard for a discussion on a citizen’s democratic responsibility for choosing war.
- Price: Free
- Location: Stone Pine Hall, 210 S. H St., Lompoc
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/Lompoc-Museum
