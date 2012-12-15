Calendar » “The Christmas Revels”

December 15, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Revels’ fifth anniversary production of "The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice" brings audiences back home to America to visit Appalachia and the Deep South and to savor traditions that include lively spirituals, soulful shape-note singing and beloved folk songs and dances brought from the British Isles and preserved in their purest form. As always, audiences are invited to join the Revels company in select songs and dances. Join us and be joyous!