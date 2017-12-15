Calendar » The Christmas Revels: An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice

December 15, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

~ Santa Barbara: December 1835 ~

Delight in the festivities for Anita de la Guerra’s Santa Barbara wedding, as guests Richard Henry Dana and his shipmates share special seasonal traditions with their Spanish hosts, exchanging sea shanties, English carols, and mumming with the fandango, Las Posadas, mission music, and holiday favorites from Alta California’s Rancho period. This 10th anniversary show lets you experience authentic Chumash story-telling and enjoy the events described in Dana’s classic book, Two Years Before the Mast.

December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

December 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Adults: $49, $39, $29

Students: $29, $24, $19

Children (ages 4-12): $15

Children under 4: FREE