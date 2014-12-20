Calendar » The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

December 20, 2014 from 2:30pm - 4:00pm

In 1907, as the steamer Furnessia makes her journey from Londonderry to Ellis Island, the men, women, and children aboard are filled with mixed emotions. They have gambled everything on making a new life in a new land. Leaving behind relatives whom they probably will never see again and carrying the barest minimum of possessions, their sadness at the loss of their homeland tempers their anticipation, ambition, and excitement. At sea over the holidays, these Irish emigrants take comfort and joy in the songs, dances, rituals, and stories they bring along from their native country, celebrating their culture and heritage as they embark on their adventure as Celtic pioneers.

A favorite Santa Barbara seasonal tradition, “The Christmas Revels” features a talented, diverse cast of over 60 actors, singers, dancers, and instrumentalists in a lively, colorfully costumed, and engaging production. This year’s Irish Emigrant show promises to entertain, involve, and inform audiences, and, of course, we will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. As we like to say: “Join us and be joyous!”