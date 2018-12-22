Calendar » The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

December 22, 2018 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice is a joyous theatrical production celebrating the spirit and strength of the Irish emigrants who came to America in the early 1900’s to build new lives in a new land. At sea over the holidays, these strangers bond over spinning stories, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, romance blossoms.

Our Revels company is joined by accomplished guest artists, including award-winning actors and Irish dancers as well as vocal soloists, a brass ensemble and a string and wind quintet. The Christmas Revels is an exciting and heartwarming entertainment experience for every age and a favorite Santa Barbara holiday tradition created by and for our community for the past 11 years.