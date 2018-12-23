The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice
The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice is a joyous theatrical production celebrating the spirit and strength of the Irish emigrants who came to America in the early 1900’s to build new lives in a new land. At sea over the holidays, these strangers bond over spinning stories, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, romance blossoms.
Our Revels company is joined by accomplished guest artists, including award-winning actors and Irish dancers as well as vocal soloists, a brass ensemble and a string and wind quintet. The Christmas Revels is an exciting and heartwarming entertainment experience for every age and a favorite Santa Barbara holiday tradition created by and for our community for the past 11 years.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Revels
- Starts: December 23, 2018 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: $15-$45
- Location: Lobero Theater
- Website: https://www.lobero.org/events/the-christmas-revels-2018/
