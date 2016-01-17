Calendar » The City of Emporion: The Ancient Greeks in Spain

January 17, 2016 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm

Early in the sixth century BC, a group from the Greek city-state of Phokaia established a trading post on the Catalan coast not far from present-day Barcelona. It eventually became a major military base and trading center for the expansion of the Roman Empire. Using the work of archaeologists supplemented by his own photographs made during several trips to the region, Frank Frost will tell the story of this remarkable and little studied place.

About Our Speaker

Frank Frost, professor emeritus of ancient Greek history at UCSB, is also a jazz pianist, underwater archaeologist, novelist, memoirist, and former Santa Barbara County Supervisor. His books include Plutarch’s Themistocles: a Historical Commentary (1980), Greek Society (5th ed., 1996), Bay to Breakers (2002), Dead Philadelphians (1999).

Hosted by UCSB History Associates.