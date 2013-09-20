Calendar » The Coast Village Classic Car Show Gala

September 20, 2013 from 5:00 pm

Special Olympics Santa Barbara will host a weekend of festivities starting with a Car Show Gala on Friday evening, September 20th at 5pm at the Montecito Country Club. The Gala will benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara and feature a sneak preview of cars to be featured in our 2nd Coast Village Classic Car Show that will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2013, as well as a live auction, a dessert auction, a dance presentation, and lively music by Area 51. Sponsorship for the Car Show, Trophies and Gala tables are currently available for a limited time. For more information on how to register before the Early Bird Deadline of August 26th, or to become a sponsor, contact Special Olympics at (805)884-1516 or register on line at

http://www.sosc.org/sbcarshow.