Calendar » The Collection at RiverPark, Cumulus Media bring the holiday magic for 4th annual CAN-tree Collectio

December 4, 2015 from all day

The weekend of Friday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 6, business and community leaders will be rolling up their sleeves for the sake of helping their fellow citizens at Ventura County FOOD Share’s signature holiday event, the 4th annual CAN-tree Collection food drive. As a huge effort to donations during its most critical time of year, the community will work together to build can-trees--Christmas trees each made with over 700 canned food--to fight hunger.

The CAN-tree Collection, which is sponsored and presented by The Collection at RiverPark and Cumulus Media, will display more than 200,000 canned goods lining Park View Court at The Collection as a record 300 can-trees, along with the spectacular centerpiece – this year there will be two 14-foot can-tree engineered and assembled by students of ACE Charter High School with an astonishing 10,000 canned goods each.

About FOOD Share:

More than 35 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County’s regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 10 million pounds of food annually from its distribution site; more than 180 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share’s programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: KIDS Share, SENIOR Share, Nutrition Education, Community Market, SoCal Gas CARE Program, ART Share and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.

