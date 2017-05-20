Calendar » The Collection at RiverPark makes fashion statement at 2nd annual Fashion Show

May 20, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The runway returns to The Collection at RiverPark as Oxnard’s premier fashion destination hosts its second annual Fashion Show.

On Saturday, May 20, fashion retailers from The Collection will feature their new spring lines highlighting the most sought-after trends of the season. Models will showcase ready-to-wear looks, walking the runway alongside adoptable four-legged friends.

Renowned fashion show producer Shannon Davidson also returns to coordinate the buzzed about event. This season, event attendees can expect to see a lot of bright color on the runways, most often showing up in stripes. Davidson adds, “Menswear returns in the way of shirting - white shirts, shirts as dresses, shirting reinvented. 80s glam makes a comeback, as does the utilitarian military look - from cargo pants to military inspired jackets. Finally, romance makes its mark with ruffles and more ruffles as well as lace and floral dresses and separates.”

Beauty insiders will treat guests to a Beauty Bar where they can learn tips and tricks from beauty and skincare experts from MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, Rouge A Katherine Lazier Salon, Pol!ish Nail Bar and European Wax Center. Attendees will also delight in small bites and beverages, and a swag bag filled to the brim with free gifts.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families, a non-profit which serves abused and neglected children and adolescents, and those with severe emotional, social, behavioral, and mental health challenges.

Tickets can be purchased at http://thecollectionrp.com/