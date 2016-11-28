Calendar » The Collection at RiverPark “Silent Santa” Event Makes Holidays Brighter for Families with Special N

November 28, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Bright twinkling lights, Christmas carols and a visit to Santa are all hallmark traditions for families celebrating the holiday season; however, for children with special needs, the experience can be daunting and may cause them to shy away from participating in these traditional activities.

The Collection at RiverPark will hold its first “Silent Santa” event, welcoming children of all ages with Autism, hearing impairment, or other special needs to experience a private visit with Santa. On Monday, Nov. 28, children and their families will be treated to a quiet and calm experience without crowds, music, jingle bells or additional stimulation. Families will be able to spend quality time with Santa and have their photo taken for memories that will last a lifetime.

“All children deserve the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in a way they feel safe and secure,” said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. “Silent Santa will allow families with sensory needs to have a wonderful, calming and memorable holiday experience.”

This special event takes place Monday, Nov. 28, by appointment only. Please call 805-988-7527 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Event Info:

What: Silent Santa Photo Event

Where: The Santa House at The Collection at RiverPark, located on the patio between Lazy Dog and Larsen’s Grill on Town Center Drive

When: Monday, Nov. 28, by appointment only. Contact Guest Services at (805) 988-7527.

Cost: Appointment slots are free, photos will be available for purchase

RSVP: Visit Guest Services at The Collection located at 2751 Parkview Court, Oxnard Calif., 93036 or call at (805) 988-7527 to book an appointment or for more information.