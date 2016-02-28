Calendar » The Community of Montecito Churches (M-4)

February 28, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Global Refugee Crisis: A Christian Response

The M-4 churches along with Westmont College are hosting a forum on the causes and responses to the global refugee crisis with keynote speaker Rev. Steve Haas, Chief Catalyst from World Vision (WV).World Vision is well known for over 65 years of excellence in providing Christian humanitarian relief and development to impoverished communities worldwide. Recently, World Vision discovered that out of the nearly 100 countries in which WV does its work, 31 could be considered as “fragile states.” There are 52 Fragile States globally that are characterized by fractured infrastructure, high infant mortality, poor sanitation, and health, flagging educational opportunity, insufficient water resources, civil conflict, injustice, and government corruption. The two dimensions of the presentation will be what a Christian response is to the refugee crisis and how are we, as followers of Jesus, to engage with these insecure communities around our world.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a soup supper in the Peterson Family Life Center, with the presentation starting at7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. This is for the entire community so please invite your friends to attend!