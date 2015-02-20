The Coup
February 20, 2015 from 8:00pm
The Coup crafts a refreshingly unique sound that draws from the past while never sounding anything but futuristic. Consisting of vocalist-writer and activist Boots Riley and a versatile cadre of musicians, The Coup merges danceable beats, punk urgency and the astute social commentary of hip-hop. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: February 20, 2015 8:00pm
- Price: $5 UCSB Students & Children under 12/ $15 General Public
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu