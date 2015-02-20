Calendar » The Coup

February 20, 2015 from 8:00pm

The Coup crafts a refreshingly unique sound that draws from the past while never sounding anything but futuristic. Consisting of vocalist-writer and activist Boots Riley and a versatile cadre of musicians, The Coup merges danceable beats, punk urgency and the astute social commentary of hip-hop. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.