The Crucible Symposium - Opera SB

April 10, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM

As OSB prepares for its final opera of its 25th Anniversary Season, we invite you to join us for The Crucible Symposium.

Featuring Dr. Oksana Yakushko, Chair of the Clinical Psychology Department at Pacifica Graduate Institute, Dr. Irwin Appel, Chair of the Theater and Dance Department at UC Santa Barbara, and Crucible Stage Director Stephanie Havey. Join OSB as we take a deeper look into the world of Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

The symposium will consist of short presentations by our speakers, followed by a round-table discussion and audience Q&A.