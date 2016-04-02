Calendar » The Culture of Sri Lanka and the Challenge of Ethnic Conflict

April 2, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The unique culture and colorful environment of this island, an early home of Buddhism, will be illustrated in this talk by anthropologist Julie Campbell. Often likened to an English garden, Sri Lanka is home to varied bird life, colorful flora and unusual animal reserves protecting several endangered species. The Buddhist influence brought a culture of human dignity and civil peace giving visitors a glimpse into a seeming paradise. Yet in recent decades, ethnic conflict between and Singhalese and the Tamils, immigrants from southern India, has shattered this peace and brought violence, death and thousands of refugees to what was seen for centuries as a non-violent Buddhist community. Some analysis of this conflict, its impact and current remission will be offered. ​