The Curious Case of George M. Millard Books, El Paseo de la Guerra, Santa Barbara

March 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm

A graduate of the department of History at UCSB, Charles Johnson started his career as a bookseller, first working for the Pickwick chain, and then—for more than a decade—the Earthling Bookshop in Santa Barbara, where he gradually introduced a used and antiquarian section. After receiving a degree in Library and Information Studies from UC Berkeley, he became curator of the Edward C. Kemble Collections on Western Printing and Publishing at the California Historical Society in San Francisco. Since 1989 he has been director of the Research Library, Museum of Ventura County and managing editor of the Journal of Ventura County History.



Charles has written a number of articles and given presentations on the subject of booksellers and bookselling in the West, including short histories of Osborne’s Bookstore on State Street and The Book Den on Anapamu Street. While researching Tecolote Bookshop in Paseo de la Guerra, Charles discovered yet another book store, that of Mrs. George Madison Millard, which is the subject of this talk.