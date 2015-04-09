Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:31 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

The Czech-American Horn Duo

April 9, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

The Czech-American Horn duo (Steven Gross & Ji?í Havlik) is dedicated to performing horn repertoire for the US and Czechoslovakia, and premiering new, as well as previously undiscovered horn gems from Bohemia.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Music Department
  • Starts: April 9, 2015 8:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Karl Geiringer Hall
  • Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news?page=0%2C0
  • Sponsors: UCSB Music Department
 
 
 