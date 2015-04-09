The Czech-American Horn Duo
April 9, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm
The Czech-American Horn duo (Steven Gross & Ji?í Havlik) is dedicated to performing horn repertoire for the US and Czechoslovakia, and premiering new, as well as previously undiscovered horn gems from Bohemia.
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Music Department
- Price: FREE
- Location: Karl Geiringer Hall
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news?page=0%2C0
