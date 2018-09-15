Calendar » The Dance Hub Grand Opening

September 15, 2018 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

American Dance & Music invites you to join us for our open house on September 15th & 16th to sample or observe a variety of adult classes, including ballet, modern dance, hula, Nia, Pilates and more, and find one or two that are right for you! You’ll receive discounts on your purchase of classes or courses, and two complimentary tickets to enter a drawing for free classes. Meet the directors and check out the studios on Saturday at 1:00. Children between the ages of 2-12 are invited on Saturday from 3:00-5:00 to sample short classes for our new Kids Dance Program. Enjoy performances by Hula Anyone, modern dancer Sarah Stanley, and Pacific Action Dance Theater on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception with wine, refreshments and live music. Please visit dancehubSB.org/GO for the full weekend schedule.

When: September 15th and 16th

Where: The Dance Hub, 22 East Victoria Street

Enter through courtyard off of the Granada Garage

Performance and wine reception on Sunday at 4:30

Cost: Free

Website: dancehubSB.org/GO

Phone: (805) 450-7535

Email: [email protected]