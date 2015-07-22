Calendar » THE DARK SIDE OF THE OCEAN

July 22, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Dark Side of the Ocean





The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

Marine biologist and cameraman Rick Rosenthal has been filming in the ocean for decades, but one spectacle has eluded him and every other filmmaker, until now – the vast “vertical migration” – when billions of animals rise from the depths to the ocean’s surface. It is the greatest migration on earth, and this astonishing event happens every night, in every ocean of the world.

Limited camera and lighting technology have previously prevented the filming of this dramatic ocean event. Now, for the first time, Rosenthal captures it on camera. To do so, he faces—head on—the dangers and challenges of filming in the open ocean, in the dark. When he is successful, he unlocks the secrets of a bizarre and alien world.

Post-screening Q&A and reception will follow.

This event is co-sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center and UCSB Summer Sessions.