Calendar » The Davey’s Voice Film Festival

January 13, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Davey’s Voice Film Festival

Davey’s Voice

The 1st Annual Davey’s Voice Film Festival is an evening of family-friendly, animal related films celebrating the bond between human and animal. The short films are selected from hundreds of local and international submissions to include moving and joyful films to ensure a balance of films that entertain as well as educate. The Festival Honorees and main beneficiaries of this year’s event include Paws Up 4 Pets a collaboration between local nonprofit Davey’s Voice and CARE 4 PAWS to promote compassion and accountability for animals to school-age children, and Social Compassion in Legislation, a non-profit organization that has been sponsoring landmark legislation since 2007.

The mission of nonprofit Davey’s Voice is to establish positive change. Davey’s Voice aims to: create awareness regarding animal abuse; empower the public to advocate for voiceless, victimized animals; bring animal abusers to justice; and, support projects and programs that promote animal welfare. Through its core initiatives, Davey’s Voice pledges to make Santa Barbara the most animal responsible county in California and to continue this mission throughout the United States and beyond.

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2018

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: The New Vic Theatre, 33. W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA, 93101

Admission Price: To be announced

RSVP: www.daveysvoice.org

Contact: [email protected] or (805) 770-8449