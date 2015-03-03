The Dawning of Day A Theatrical Presentation of the Epiphanies of Dorothy Day
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes of Santa Barbara presents
The Dawning of Day
A Theatrical Presentation of the Epiphanies of Dorothy Day
Saturday, March 7 - 6:45 pm
2101 State St, Santa Barbara
Vine & Cheese
After 5:30 pm Mass
“What we would like to do is change the world--make it a little simpler for people to feed, clothe, and shelter themselves as God intended them to do. And, by fighting for better conditions, by crying out unceasingly for the rights of the workers, the poor, of the destitute--the rights of the worthy and the unworthy poor, in other words--we can, to a certain extent, change the world…” Dorothy Day
Please join veteran stage actress and MA theology graduate, Tiffany Hoover, for a dramatic presentation of a monologue that will reflect the life and epiphanies of Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. At the height of the Great Depression, Dorothy Day along with Peter Maurin created a social, political and cultural movement in the form of Houses of Hospitality for the homeless, a Catholic newspaper for the poor and Catholic Worker Farms.
DONATION ACCEPTED
Tiffany Hoover began studies at the theater department at UCSB, has been acting in the SF Bay Area for over 20 years. She serves the church in many forms, most notably as a preacher and officiant for weddings and memorial services. Tiffany¹s holds an MA in Theatre as well as Theology.
