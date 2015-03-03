Calendar » The Dawning of Day A Theatrical Presentation of the Epiphanies of Dorothy Day

March 3, 2015 from 6:45pm - 8:30pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes of Santa Barbara presents

The Dawning of Day

A Theatrical Presentation of the Epiphanies of Dorothy Day

Saturday, March 7 - 6:45 pm

2101 State St, Santa Barbara

Vine & Cheese

After 5:30 pm Mass

“What we would like to do is change the world--make it a little simpler for people to feed, clothe, and shelter themselves as God intended them to do. And, by fighting for better conditions, by crying out unceasingly for the rights of the workers, the poor, of the destitute--the rights of the worthy and the unworthy poor, in other words--we can, to a certain extent, change the world…” Dorothy Day

Please join veteran stage actress and MA theology graduate, Tiffany Hoover, for a dramatic presentation of a monologue that will reflect the life and epiphanies of Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. At the height of the Great Depression, Dorothy Day along with Peter Maurin created a social, political and cultural movement in the form of Houses of Hospitality for the homeless, a Catholic newspaper for the poor and Catholic Worker Farms.

DONATION ACCEPTED