Calendar » The Designer Behind the Design

May 20, 2016 from 7:00 pm

AIGA Santa Barbara, the Central Coast’s professional design association, will exhibit its members most compelling and significant professional graphic design work at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s (AFSB) Acheson House Gallery from May 20 – June 23.

The showcase, titled “The Designer Behind the Design”, aims to highlight the AIGA’s talent in the Santa Barbara community, and to share their story and creative statements about their professional designs.

There will be a gallery reception featuring AIGA Santa Barbara’s work on May 20.

Learn more at https://santabarbara.aiga.org/event/the-designer-behind-the-design-member-showcase/