The Drepung Gomang Monks visit the Discovery Museum
February 12, 2019 from 11:00am - 11:45am
While on their tour to promote peace and well being, the Tibetan monks will stop at the museum to perform a traditional Yak Dance* and play music with horns, drums, and cymbals. People of all ages are welcome to share in this cultural experience, which is included with the price of admission ($6 per person).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
- Starts: February 12, 2019 11:00am - 11:45am
- Price: $6
- Location: 705 S. McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454
- Website: smvdiscoverymuseuem.org
- Sponsors: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum