The Drepung Gomang Monks visit the Discovery Museum

February 12, 2019 from 11:00am - 11:45am

While on their tour to promote peace and well being, the Tibetan monks will stop at the museum to perform a traditional Yak Dance* and play music with horns, drums, and cymbals. People of all ages are welcome to share in this cultural experience, which is included with the price of admission ($6 per person).