April 21, 2016 from 8:00pm - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2016

Friday, Apr. 22, 2016

Saturday, Apr. 23, 2016

Saturday, Apr. 23, 2016

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2016

Friday, Apr. 29, 2016

Saturday, Apr. 30, 2016

Sunday, May. 1, 2016

Written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, The Drowsy Chaperone debuted in 1998 and went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score.

The play is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. As the houselights dim, a man in a chair puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life as the man in the chair looks on.

Ken Gardner, the chair of Cal Lutheran’s Theatre Arts Department, directs. Adjunct faculty members Heidi Valencia Vas and Barbara Wegher-Thompson provide musical direction and choreography, respectively, and music professor Dan Geeting conducts the orchestra.

Performances at 8 p.m. take place on Thursday, April 21, through Sunday, April 24, and again on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. Two afternoon performances at 2 p.m. are set for Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, May 1.

Admission is $20; free with Cal Lutheran ID, but tickets still required.

Link to get tickets: https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetk/selfserve/BrowseCatalog.aspx?CNAME=THTR-GENADM