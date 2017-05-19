Calendar » The Dustbowl Revival

After two years away from the studio playing festivals and shows around the world, The Dustbowl Revival is sharing its first two tracks from their forthcoming new record. Busted b/w Only One available as a limited edition 7-inch and via all digital retailers via Signature Sounds.





Produced by Grammy award-winner and Flogging Molly co-founder Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Gaslight Anthem, Dropkick Murphys), the new sounds signal a striking departure from their fun-loving, raucous old-time past and has the band mixing their unique eight piece instrumentation into realms of hard soul, funk and the emotional, introspective folk reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin's harmony-drenched 70s output.





The A-side is the soulful "Busted", which flexes the band's more modern instrumental evolution, using traditional folk instruments like mandolin, upright bass and fiddle and putting them through wah-peddles and gorgeous reverb while letting the brass section set the heat to boil. The mandolin is almost reminiscent of a Hip-Hop inspired piano beat, the fiddle darkly slashes its way through the open spaces, while Liz Beebe's emotive and searing vocals reveal the snake who did her wrong...and just what she is plans to do about it.





Over the last few years Dustbowl has become known for their free-flowing and joyous live shows, combining their funk rhythm and brass section with a fast-picking stringband section - opening for bands as diverse as Lake Street Dive, Trombone Shorty and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, touring China as a guest of the state department and headlining festivals like Delfest, Floydfest, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, and recently Bergenfest (Norway) and Tonderfest (Denmark).





While bluegrass, gospel, New Orleans swing and blues were what brought the gang together, after touring over two hundred dates a year for the last four years, the band realized as it began to collaborate more on the road, that it was never content to be a throwback band recreating lost eras. When they recorded Busted it was like a door opening. As they charge into 2017, Dustbowl is ready to bring their new sound - more emotional, experimental and bolder than ever - to a bigger audience.





The group toured Europe this summer and hits the midwest and southwest this fall before heading back into the studio to finish the new record, due out in spring of 2017.







