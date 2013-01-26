Calendar » The Earth Where You Stand: Photographs of India by Paul Hanson

January 26, 2013 from 8:00am - 8:00pm

CLU history professor Paul Hanson’s connection with India goes back more than four decades to his first visit as a Fulbright Fellow. He bought his first camera on travels to more than 40 countries. Most of the photographs were taken in central and western Indian states last February and March. Hanson found daily life for most people in rural towns and villages not much changed from his first visit. “The character and beauty of the people, I hope, come through in the photographs,” said Hanson.