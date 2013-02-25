Calendar » The Elephant in the Exam Room

February 25, 2013 from 7:00 pm

Dr. Ali Javanbakht, physician at Sansum Clinic and popular Coastal View News columnist, will speak on managed care systems, with his easy-to-understand and humorous approach to wellness. The evening is sponsored by the SB Chapter of Health Care for All - CA. He will be joined by Peter Conn of the HCA-SB Chapter. Questions from the audience are encouraged. In addition, a short video “The Healthcare Movie” will be presented. Refreshments are included. For more info, please call 805-682-5183.