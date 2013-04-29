Calendar » The Elephant in the Exam Room

April 29, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dr. Ali Javanbakht, physician at Sansum Clinic’s Carpinteria branch and popular Coastal View News columnist, is speaking on his experience with managed care systems in a talk entitled “The Elephant in the Exam Room”. We will also show a short video, “The Healthcare Movie”, which compares the Canadian health system to ours. This informative, entertaining public forum is sponsored by the SB chapter of Health Care for All - California. Refreshments are included, and there is no charge to attend.