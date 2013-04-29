The Elephant in the Exam Room
Dr. Ali Javanbakht, physician at Sansum Clinic’s Carpinteria branch and popular Coastal View News columnist, is speaking on his experience with managed care systems in a talk entitled “The Elephant in the Exam Room”. We will also show a short video, “The Healthcare Movie”, which compares the Canadian health system to ours. This informative, entertaining public forum is sponsored by the SB chapter of Health Care for All - California. Refreshments are included, and there is no charge to attend.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MikeW
- Starts: April 29, 2013 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Location: The Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Central Library, Anacapa and E. Anapumu Streets, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://healthcareforall.org